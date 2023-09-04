Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $70.69 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,953 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $70,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.21. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BSY. Wolfe Research downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,980.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,202,772.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at $421,758,928.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,962 shares of company stock worth $10,170,102. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

