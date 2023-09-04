Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 10,708 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $74,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $97.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.