Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 153,284 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,284 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of TC Energy worth $77,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 273,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TC Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TC Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in TC Energy by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,417,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,088,000 after acquiring an additional 563,880 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 388.89%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

