Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Featured Stories

