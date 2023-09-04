Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXBDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

