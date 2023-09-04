Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $182.08 million and $7.87 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,895.18 or 1.00063975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01848913 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $8,848,252.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

