BNB (BNB) Price Tops $214.18 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. BNB has a market cap of $32.95 billion and $318.28 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $214.18 or 0.00827620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,849,971 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,850,019.2969771. The last known price of BNB is 214.99640626 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1605 active market(s) with $301,631,958.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

