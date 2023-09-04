Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.57 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00017673 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $167.09 million and $998.24 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.58324878 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

