ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.20 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $15,214.79 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,895.18 or 1.00063975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04368305 USD and is up 7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,126.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.