Ultra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $666,357.39 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Ultra has a total market cap of $49.58 million and approximately $666,357.39 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,878.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00745262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00118040 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00016065 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026434 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14418021 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $629,240.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

