UBS Group AG Has $83.34 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.77% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $83,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 52,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,607,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,123,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $90.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

