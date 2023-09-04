Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 77,311 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,311 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of National Vision worth $81,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth $93,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

