AXS Investments LLC Buys New Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HRZN. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 227.59%.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.