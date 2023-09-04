AXS Investments LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TPI Composites by 18.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,724,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 265,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TPI Composites by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,445,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 540,669 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. BTIG Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded TPI Composites from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,734.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $103,820 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPIC opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

(Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.