AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $37.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $958.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

