UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,935,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,642,602 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.99% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $86,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 69,811 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $15.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

