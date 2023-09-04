AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

CSIQ opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

