Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded at Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.13 on Monday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

