Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded at Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.13 on Monday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
