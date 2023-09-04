AXS Investments LLC Trims Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.