AXS Investments LLC Invests $35,000 in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.3% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.8% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 229,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 84,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $989.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $245.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

