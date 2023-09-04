AXS Investments LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCI. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BCI stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.