ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,559,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.53% of ASE Technology worth $92,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after buying an additional 1,045,060 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after purchasing an additional 606,628 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,066,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,059,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,532,000 after purchasing an additional 175,711 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

