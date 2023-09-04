AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 395 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Down 1.5 %

First Solar stock opened at $186.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,525. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

