AXS Investments LLC Invests $73,000 in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 282.15%.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

