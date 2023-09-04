AXS Investments LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 283,290 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after acquiring an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,270 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,829,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 183,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

