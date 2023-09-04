AXS Investments LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

