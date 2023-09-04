UBS Group AG Has $91.17 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $91,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,562 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,328,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 927,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

