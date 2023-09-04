Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LDSCY. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.82) to GBX 725 ($9.14) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.56) to GBX 625 ($7.88) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 680 ($8.57) to GBX 700 ($8.82) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $683.33.

About Land Securities Group

Shares of LDSCY opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

