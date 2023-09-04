2,155 Shares in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 50.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 71.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.9 %

SK Telecom stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

