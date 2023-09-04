UBS Group AG Acquires 360,248 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.91% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $92,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 182.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 323,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 209,176 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,718,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

