UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.82% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $95,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $91.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.44. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

