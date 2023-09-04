UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.82% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $95,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after buying an additional 1,020,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:EFG opened at $91.87 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

