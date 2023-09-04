iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.96% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $97,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $117.89 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

