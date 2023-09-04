UBS Group AG Sells 44,237 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 882,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,237 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.96% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $97,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $117.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.