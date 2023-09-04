UBS Group AG Has $92.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,563 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.32% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $92,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,666,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $95.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

