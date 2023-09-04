Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,166 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $109,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.