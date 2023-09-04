First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,309 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 5.70% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $108,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,005,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.06 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $51.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

