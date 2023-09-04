W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $710.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $741.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.05. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.