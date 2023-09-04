Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Atkore worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 179.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $157.96 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

