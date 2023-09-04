Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCC opened at $41.22 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.14%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

