UBS Group AG Has $109.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $109,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

