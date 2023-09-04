Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,841,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $111,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $51.11 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

