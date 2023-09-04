UBS Group AG Has $100.43 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Equinix worth $100,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Equinix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.19.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $12,785,076. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $777.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $782.46 and a 200-day moving average of $739.72.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

