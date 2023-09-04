Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.4 %
CNS stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $78.87.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 28.16%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.
Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 78.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers
In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $128,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
