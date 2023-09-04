Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Aemetis worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Aemetis by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 254,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 86.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Aemetis by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 62,861 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $4.88 on Monday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $120,991.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

