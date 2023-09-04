Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486,307 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Autohome worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Autohome by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Autohome by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Autohome stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.26. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Autohome had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

