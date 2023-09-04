Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

