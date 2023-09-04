Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 37,659 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DiamondRock Hospitality

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.