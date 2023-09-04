Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 34,039 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $276.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.58 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

