Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 11,619 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,568,000 after buying an additional 489,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

